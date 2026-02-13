Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,604.34 and traded as high as GBX 3,125. Genus shares last traded at GBX 3,065, with a volume of 2,605,506 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNS shares. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,216.67.

Get Genus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Genus

Genus Trading Down 0.5%

About Genus

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,733.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,604.34. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12.

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand. The company also sells bull semen and embryos to breed calves with various characteristics for milk and beef production under the ABS, Genus, and Bovec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.