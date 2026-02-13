Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $11.47. Stratasys shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 613,098 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Stratasys from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Stratasys Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $931.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 22.69%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 18.3% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,803,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,764 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,629,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 256,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at about $15,204,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 2.1% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,088,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company’s product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

See Also

