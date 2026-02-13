Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,305 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 23,961 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,317 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,317 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Meiwu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of WNW opened at $1.47 on Friday. Meiwu Technology has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Meiwu Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Meiwu Technology currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Meiwu Technology

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, engages in the online retail of foods products in China. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also operates a restaurant under the Wunong Food Hall name; and engages in the wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Advancement International Limited and changed its name to Wunong Net Technology Company Limited in August 2019.

