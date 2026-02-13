BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Price Target Raised to $17.00

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CALY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALY opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.96. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Gp Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $147,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,175,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,275,822.20. The trade was a 47.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years. CALY was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

