Zenas BioPharma’s (ZBIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Zenas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zenas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zenas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Up 12.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ZBIO opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zenas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zenas BioPharma news, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. acquired 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 423,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,863.80. The trade was a 15.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 157,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,720. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBIO. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zenas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Zenas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

