Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Short Interest Down 74.9% in January

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 75,593 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the January 15th total of 301,657 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,351 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Planet Image International Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:YIBO opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Planet Image International has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Planet Image International stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Planet Image International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Image International currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Planet Image International, Inc (NASDAQ: YIBO) is a provider of digital printing solutions focused on the issuance of secure identification and promotional cards. Through its PIID Solutions division, the company develops, manufactures and distributes desktop and inline card printers, consumables such as ribbons and laminates, as well as photo capture and card design software. Its offerings support a range of use cases including employee badges, student and visitor ID cards, event passes and loyalty cards.

In addition to its core hardware and consumable products, Planet Image International delivers professional services that encompass system integration, on-site installation, technical support and user training.

