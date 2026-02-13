Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,472 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Polaris by 371.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:PII opened at $65.99 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is -32.76%.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In other Polaris news, insider Benjamin D. Duke sold 10,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $674,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,770.44. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,243 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $352,172.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,484.65. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 54,973 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,715 in the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Polaris from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Polaris to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company’s legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

