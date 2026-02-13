Caprock Group LLC Buys New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $30.31 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.