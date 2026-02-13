VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,883 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the January 15th total of 18,670 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,434 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,434 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $191.83 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $135.34 and a 1-year high of $202.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.54 and a 200-day moving average of $180.70.

VanEck Biotech ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

