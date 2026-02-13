VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,883 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the January 15th total of 18,670 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,434 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,434 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $191.83 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $135.34 and a 1-year high of $202.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.54 and a 200-day moving average of $180.70.
VanEck Biotech ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile
The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.
