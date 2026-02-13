Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

ACHV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, November 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 3.5%

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

ACHV opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $6.03.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of cytisinicline, a plant-derived alkaloid for smoking cessation. The company’s mission is to offer a novel, evidence-based therapy that addresses the global need for effective and well-tolerated smoking cessation options. Achieve focuses its efforts on advancing the clinical profile of cytisinicline through rigorous development programs and regulatory engagement.

Cytisinicline (formerly marketed as Tabex® in Europe) acts as a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist, helping reduce withdrawal symptoms and nicotine cravings.

