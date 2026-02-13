CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $555.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $630.00 to $555.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Arete Research set a $706.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.3%

CrowdStrike stock traded up $13.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $425.10. The stock had a trading volume of 563,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,950. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $462.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.57. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.38, a PEG ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

