CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $555.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $630.00 to $555.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Arete Research set a $706.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.17.
CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.3%
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
Key CrowdStrike News
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ 2026 “Voice of the Customer” report for User Authentication — top ratings, most verified 5‑star reviews and a high willingness‑to‑recommend score, reinforcing product leadership and customer traction. Business Wire: Gartner Customers’ Choice
- Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike expanded beyond enterprise to consumer cybersecurity via a deal with NordVPN to power Threat Protection Pro for millions of consumers — a clear revenue‑expansion and TAM‑growth signal that extends the company’s addressable market. Business Wire: NordVPN partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Options-market activity shows large bullish positioning (“smart money is betting big” in CRWD options), which can presage confidence from sophisticated traders and increase near‑term demand/volatility in the stock. Benzinga: Options activity
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile endorsements and bullish writeups — including coverage from Jim Cramer and positive buy‑the‑dip commentary in investor outlets — support retail and momentum interest. MSN: Jim Cramer bullish on CRWD
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media continue to debate valuation vs. growth: pieces weighing CrowdStrike as a top high‑growth cybersecurity name are keeping it on buy lists, but also highlight sensitivity to the broader software sell‑off. Yahoo: Is CRWD a top high‑growth cybersecurity stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Some long‑term investor pieces (e.g., Seeking/Fool coverage) frame CrowdStrike as a buy‑and‑hold growth name given product strength and recent multiple compression — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Fool: Smartest growth stock to buy
- Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt lowered its price target to $555 from $630 (still a “buy”), trimming upside expectations and acting as a near‑term headwind for sentiment despite the maintained rating. MarketScreener: Rosenblatt lowers PT
- Negative Sentiment: CrowdStrike has been caught up in a broader SaaS/software stock sell‑off, which pressures multiples even for leaders — this macro/sector headwind explains part of the downward pressure. 247WallSt: SaaS sell‑off context
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in recent feeds appears anomalous (reported zeros/inconsistent values), so there is no clear short‑squeeze signal from this dataset at present.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
