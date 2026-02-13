UTime Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 17th (NASDAQ:WTO)

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, February 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 16th.

UTime Stock Down 13.3%

WTO opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. UTime has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00.

Get UTime alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTO. Wall Street Zen raised UTime to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of UTime in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

About UTime

(Get Free Report)

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.