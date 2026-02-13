Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 132,356 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $17,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 172,013 shares in the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $2,005,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $1,983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $98,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,892. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.97. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company’s primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.