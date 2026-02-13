Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $776,102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,968,000 after acquiring an additional 780,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in United Rentals by 74.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 715,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,526,000 after acquiring an additional 305,378 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 34,208.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 189,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,421,000 after acquiring an additional 188,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4,436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 163,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,221,000 after acquiring an additional 159,947 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,090.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp set a $950.00 target price on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $965.00 price target on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $972.00 price target on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $925.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,753.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $869.72 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $857.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $889.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.86 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Recommended Stories

