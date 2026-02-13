Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $423.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.57.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

