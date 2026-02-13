Brokerages Set Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 1.2%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,271,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,864,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,089,000 after acquiring an additional 445,449 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 945,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,851,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 142.7% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,746,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,988 shares during the last quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

