Brokerages Set Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Concentra Group Holdings Parent
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentra Group Holdings Parent
Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 1.2%
Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.
About Concentra Group Holdings Parent
Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.
In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Concentra Group Holdings Parent
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.