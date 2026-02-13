15,487 Shares in Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EE. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth $12,926,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,740,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 328.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 347,521 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 49.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 716,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after buying an additional 238,259 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 430.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 237,056 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EE opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Excelerate Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial raised Excelerate Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering raised Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE: EE) is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy’s integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

