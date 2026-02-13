Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $42.54 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0424 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

