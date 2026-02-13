Versor Investments LP Makes New $438,000 Investment in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1,915.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Compass Point set a $125.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Willdan Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willdan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

