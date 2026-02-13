The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average is $96.71.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.18%.

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $16,879,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $54,999,049.40. This trade represents a 23.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,640. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,344 shares of company stock worth $36,259,555. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

