The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.
Charles Schwab Price Performance
Shares of SCHW opened at $95.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average is $96.71.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.
Charles Schwab Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab
In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $16,879,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $54,999,049.40. This trade represents a 23.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,640. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,344 shares of company stock worth $36,259,555. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Key Charles Schwab News
Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RIAs are increasing equity ownership and moving to performance‑based pay — a trend Schwab cites that can strengthen advisor loyalty to custodians and support recurring custody and platform revenue. Successful RIAs Upping Equity, Performance-Based Compensation, Schwab Says
- Positive Sentiment: Management pushing back: CEO Rick Wurster says Schwab is using AI and sees it as an aid to wealth managers rather than an existential threat — messaging intended to calm investors about disruption risk. Charles Schwab isn’t worried about AI. CEO Rick Wurster explains how it is using it now.
- Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism and fund flows have recently supported SCHW’s performance; discretionary buying and positive fund commentary are a stabilizing force after headline-driven volatility. Investors’ Optimism is Fueling The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (SCHW) Performance
- Neutral Sentiment: Relative valuation / peer comparison pieces highlight SCHW vs. Robinhood debate — useful context for value investors but not an immediate catalyst. SCHW vs. HOOD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Primary negative catalyst: multiple outlets flag a newly released AI tax/advice tool (notably from Altruist and others) that sparked sectorwide selling on fears it could automate planning, drive fee compression and lure clients away from traditional advisory platforms. AI Shockwave: SCHW, LPLA & Others Slide on Disruption Fear
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage explaining the Altruist tool’s impact—investors worry automated tax/wealth tools could reduce advisor billable hours or prompt pricing pressure across custodians and brokerages. Why Altruist’s New AI Tax Tool Spooked Investors in Schwab, LPL, Raymond James
- Negative Sentiment: Sector momentum: wealth‑management names broadly sold off amid trader flight to safety, amplifying Schwab’s decline through correlated selling and higher volume. US wealth manager stocks sink as traders flee next AI casualty
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent director and chairman share sales were reported (large, disclosed trades) — not uncommon but adds to negative optics during a headline‑driven pullback. Walter Bettinger Form 4 (SEC)
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational/legal note: an ex‑employee was found guilty of fraud/ID theft — a reputational headline that can weigh sentiment even if it’s operationally isolated. Ex-Schwab employee found guilty of fraud, ID theft
Charles Schwab Profile
Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charles Schwab
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.