iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF opened at $123.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $133.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.68.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

