Versor Investments LP Makes New $471,000 Investment in PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 464.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 62,333 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 62.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PHINIA from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PHINIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, VP Hongyong Yang sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $46,819.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PHINIA this week:

PHINIA Stock Performance

PHIN opened at $74.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.37.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.59 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PHINIA’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

