Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Announces Earnings Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $290.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Ascendis Pharma A/S’s conference call:

Q4 Europats revenue was EUR 187 million (full-year EUR 477 million ), with >5,300 U.S. patients prescribed by ~2,400 prescribers and a roughly 70% insurance approval rate , supporting continued rollout and expansion.

Q4 Europats revenue was (full-year ), with >5,300 U.S. patients prescribed by ~2,400 prescribers and a roughly , supporting continued rollout and expansion. SKYTROFA generated Q4 revenue of EUR 53 million (FY 2025: EUR 206 million ), holds ~7% U.S. market share, and Ascendis has initiated a phase 3 basket trial to pursue multiple additional growth disorder indications.

SKYTROFA generated Q4 revenue of (FY 2025: ), holds ~7% U.S. market share, and Ascendis has initiated a phase 3 basket trial to pursue multiple additional growth disorder indications. TransCon CNP (achondroplasia) NDA is under FDA review with a PDUFA date of February 28, 2026 , and Phase 2 combination data showed ~3–4x greater linear growth versus monotherapies plus meaningful improvements in body proportionality and arm span.

TransCon CNP (achondroplasia) NDA is under FDA review with a PDUFA date of , and Phase 2 combination data showed ~3–4x greater linear growth versus monotherapies plus meaningful improvements in body proportionality and arm span. Financials: full-year revenue was EUR 720 million with year-end cash of EUR 616 million and FY operating expenses of EUR 761 million; management forecasts ~EUR 500 million operating cash flow in 2026 and an aspirational EUR 5 billion in annual product revenue by 2030, which depend on approvals, launches and execution.

Financials: full-year revenue was with year-end cash of EUR 616 million and FY operating expenses of EUR 761 million; management forecasts ~EUR 500 million operating cash flow in 2026 and an aspirational EUR 5 billion in annual product revenue by 2030, which depend on approvals, launches and execution. Pipeline & competition: company is advancing once-weekly TransCon PTH and a once-monthly TransCon semaglutide collaboration, while management downplayed rivals like Encaleret and warned about safety/ specificity risks for some FGFR-targeting programs — competitive uncertainty remains.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.36. The company had a trading volume of 403,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,460. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.44. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $124.06 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

