Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Issues Earnings Results

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Marketing Alliance Stock Performance
Shares of Marketing Alliance stock remained flat at $1.28 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. Marketing Alliance has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.80.
About Marketing Alliance
