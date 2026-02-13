Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Issues Earnings Results

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Marketing Alliance stock remained flat at $1.28 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. Marketing Alliance has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.80.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe’s; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

