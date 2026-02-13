Financial Comparison: Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) & TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Careview Communications has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Careview Communications and TruBridge”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Careview Communications $8.25 million N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A TruBridge $339.17 million 0.86 -$19.67 million $0.19 102.45

Careview Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TruBridge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of Careview Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of TruBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Careview Communications and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Careview Communications -39.94% N/A -78.17% TruBridge 0.85% 12.23% 5.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Careview Communications and TruBridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Careview Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 TruBridge 1 4 1 0 2.00

TruBridge has a consensus price target of $24.88, indicating a potential upside of 27.79%. Given TruBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TruBridge is more favorable than Careview Communications.

Summary

TruBridge beats Careview Communications on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Careview Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system that provides a suite of hardware and software to facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring. The company also offers Caregiver Platform that offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. In addition, it provides SitterView and TeleMedView that allows hospital staff to use CareView's video cameras to observe and communicate with patients remotely. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

