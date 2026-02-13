Reviewing JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JC Decaux and Omnicom Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get JC Decaux alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JC Decaux $3.93 billion N/A $280.16 million N/A N/A Omnicom Group $15.69 billion 0.85 $1.48 billion $6.77 10.16

Analyst Ratings

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than JC Decaux.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JC Decaux and Omnicom Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JC Decaux 0 2 0 1 2.67 Omnicom Group 1 4 4 0 2.33

Omnicom Group has a consensus price target of $92.14, suggesting a potential upside of 34.02%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than JC Decaux.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Omnicom Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Omnicom Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

JC Decaux has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JC Decaux and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JC Decaux N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group 8.31% 33.30% 5.73%

Summary

Omnicom Group beats JC Decaux on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JC Decaux

(Get Free Report)

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services. The Transport segment provides advertising services in public transport systems, such as airports, metros, buses, trams, and trains. The Billboard segment is involved in advertising on private property, including traditional large format or back-light billboards; neon-light billboards; and advertising wall wraps. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. JCDecaux SE is a subsidiary of JCDecaux Holding SAS.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing and post-production, digital transformation consulting, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, sales support, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, retail media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail marketing, retail media and e-commerce, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for JC Decaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JC Decaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.