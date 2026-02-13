Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMMPF. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Friday.

Shares of KMMPF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,666. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS: KMMPF) is a Canadian real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of residential rental properties. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KMP.UN and trading in the United States on the OTC Market, the trust focuses on the long-term ownership of multi-unit residential assets. Its business model combines property management expertise with a disciplined approach to acquisitions and development, aiming to deliver stable rental income and capital growth.

The REIT’s portfolio spans Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, with a concentration of properties in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island.

