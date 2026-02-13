Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by $0.68, FiscalAI reports. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The company had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Moderna’s conference call:

The FDA issued a refusal‑to‑file for Moderna’s seasonal flu candidate mRNA‑1010, delaying U.S. approval and forcing a Type A meeting to define next steps — this creates regulatory uncertainty that could postpone U.S. launches and affect related revenue timing.

for Moderna’s seasonal flu candidate mRNA‑1010, delaying U.S. approval and forcing a Type A meeting to define next steps — this creates regulatory uncertainty that could postpone U.S. launches and affect related revenue timing. Moderna cut operating expenses by about $2.2 billion (≈30%) in 2025, finished the year with $8.1 billion in cash and investments, and expects to end 2026 with $5.5–$6.0 billion of cash while targeting $4.2 billion of cash costs, providing runway while advancing the pipeline.

in 2025, finished the year with in cash and investments, and expects to end 2026 with $5.5–$6.0 billion of cash while targeting $4.2 billion of cash costs, providing runway while advancing the pipeline. Commercial momentum is strong — mNEXSPIKE captured ~ 24% of the U.S. retail COVID market (34% in ages 65+), and management expects up to 10% revenue growth in 2026 driven by international launches, local manufacturing in the U.K./Australia, and multi‑year government agreements.

of the U.S. retail COVID market (34% in ages 65+), and management expects up to driven by international launches, local manufacturing in the U.K./Australia, and multi‑year government agreements. Multiple pipeline catalysts are upcoming — INT (individualized cancer therapy) reported positive 5‑year phase‑2 melanoma data and has several fully enrolled late‑stage trials (melanoma, RCC, muscle‑invasive bladder), while norovirus and propionic acidemia registrational studies are fully enrolled with potential 2026 readouts.

Moderna stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,831,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $55.20.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on revenue and a narrower loss — Moderna reported GAAP EPS of ($2.11) and revenue of $678M, both better than Street expectations, which investors view as a meaningful operating improvement vs. prior quarters.

Management reaffirmed a target of ~10% revenue growth and reiterated FY guidance (roughly $2.1B revenue), highlighting cost reductions and continued commercial traction—signals that support a recovery narrative for future cash flows.

Pipeline and enrollment progress: Moderna flagged full enrollment in several trials (e.g., norovirus Phase 3) and other R&D advances; these are medium‑term value drivers but not immediate revenue contributors.

Regulatory setback on flu vaccine — the FDA issued a Refusal‑to‑File for mRNA‑1010 citing trial comparator/design issues; that delays a key potential U.S. seasonal vaccine revenue stream and raises near‑term regulatory risk. The company says it has requested a Type A meeting to clarify next steps.

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

