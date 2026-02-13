Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $6,195.63

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6,171.5625.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Booking from $6,630.00 to $6,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price objective on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Key Stories Impacting Booking

Insider Activity at Booking

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total transaction of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,502.40. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total value of $77,867.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 687 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,320.05. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,124 shares of company stock worth $16,194,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $4,159.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,140.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5,242.37. Booking has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.