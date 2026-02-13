Versor Investments LP Reduces Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 110,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $333,420.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,666.88. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $2,530,103.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,059.79. This represents a 30.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $148.41 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $154.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

