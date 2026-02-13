West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
West Fraser Timber has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.
West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.7%
NYSE:WFG opened at $73.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.12. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser’s integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.
Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.
