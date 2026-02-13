West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

West Fraser Timber has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:WFG opened at $73.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.12. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFG shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser’s integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.