Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 9,318 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,893,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,777,000 after purchasing an additional 593,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,398 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $54,314,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 416.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after buying an additional 255,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.75 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.61.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.84.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $31,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,563.50. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,251.35. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,079 shares of company stock worth $838,698. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

