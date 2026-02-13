Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 12,097 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $189,685,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,379,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,421 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,560 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,629,000 after acquiring an additional 891,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,755,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,948,000 after purchasing an additional 580,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. National Bank Financial set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $57.00 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $335,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,097.40. This represents a 31.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $366,930.21. Following the sale, the director owned 276,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,923,630.04. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.