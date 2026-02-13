Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 24.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Vistra by 37.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $163.02 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day moving average is $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vistra from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.53.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,690.90. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

