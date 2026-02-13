Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 8,249 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,472,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,023,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after buying an additional 273,913 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,347,000 after buying an additional 55,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,142,000 after buying an additional 120,560 shares during the period.
iShares Silver Trust News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators call the recent silver selloff temporary, suggesting today’s weakness may be an overshoot and could attract buying once volatility eases. Wait and see, this great silver selloff is temporary | SLV
- Positive Sentiment: After an initial 3% plunge, silver showed a rebound and steadied near key levels; if CPI or other data rekindles inflation/hedge demand, that could lift silver and SLV. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: After 3% Plunge, Can CPI Push XAU Above $5,000?
- Positive Sentiment: Physical silver inventories have plunged, pointing to tight physical supply which can support prices over time — a bullish fundamental for SLV’s NAV if sustained. Silver inventory plunges as physical demand challenges western pricing benchmarks
- Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan projects silver averaging $81/oz this year (well above 2025), implying upside to current levels and a potential tailwind for SLV over the medium term. Silver will average $81/oz this year – more than double 2025 average – as price floor rises – J.P. Morgan
- Neutral Sentiment: Fund managers see value in mining stocks despite metals’ chop — relevant to miners rather than SLV, but indicates investor rotation within the broader precious‑metals complex. As gold and silver struggle, Franklin Templeton sees value in mining stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators note extreme intraday volatility that ties recent moves to historical spikes — volatility raises trading opportunities but also execution and tracking risk for ETF holders. Silver’s Wild Swings Tie A Record From 2008
- Negative Sentiment: Several reports flag an unexplained rapid selloff and a broad commodity unwind; sudden outflows and stop-driven selling have pushed silver sharply lower, pressuring SLV’s share price. Gold, silver sell off rapidly; reasons are unknown
- Negative Sentiment: Broader sell-off in commodities and a stronger USD (post-strong U.S. jobs data) pushed silver down as much as ~9% in some sessions, triggering panic selling and raising short-term downside risk for SLV. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives Below $5000 Amid Broad Sell-Off In Commodity Markets
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
