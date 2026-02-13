Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 8,249 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,472,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,023,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after buying an additional 273,913 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,347,000 after buying an additional 55,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,142,000 after buying an additional 120,560 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

