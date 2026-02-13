Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a 2.4% increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
Cisco Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.
Cisco Systems Price Performance
Shares of CSCO stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $296.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems
In other Cisco Systems news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,807.04. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,122 shares of company stock valued at $39,545,816. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,473,272,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,833,261,000 after buying an additional 12,904,969 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 110.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,259,369,000 after buying an additional 9,648,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6,778.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
