Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a 2.4% increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $296.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,807.04. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,122 shares of company stock valued at $39,545,816. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,473,272,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,833,261,000 after buying an additional 12,904,969 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 110.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,259,369,000 after buying an additional 9,648,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6,778.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

