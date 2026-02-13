Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.88.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,390,688. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total transaction of $1,576,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,936.24. This represents a 48.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $7,214,750. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $646.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $419.00 and a 1-year high of $674.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

