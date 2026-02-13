Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,745,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73,377.9% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,292,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,817,000 after buying an additional 2,289,391 shares during the period. Qalhat Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 3,588,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,134 shares in the last quarter. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York now owns 734,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 389,229 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 788,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,979,000 after purchasing an additional 332,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 925,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,983,000 after purchasing an additional 240,275 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $145.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $148.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.2353 dividend. This represents a yield of 176.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

