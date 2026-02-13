Caprock Group LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $156.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Q4 revenue beat — Airbnb reported $2.78B in revenue (above estimates), showing continued top‑line growth that supports the travel rebound thesis.

Company guided first‑quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, citing strength in premium bookings — that upside guidance can help stabilize sentiment if sustained.

Near‑term flow is binary: options/volatility and prediction‑market activity ahead of the print amplified moves but don't change fundamentals — expect continued short‑term noise.

Reported short‑interest "spikes" appear to be data/reporting anomalies (0/NaN figures) and likely have limited informational value for traders.

EPS miss — Airbnb reported $0.56 EPS versus ~$0.66 consensus; rising investment spending inflated expenses and weighed on near‑term profitability.

Founder/director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares in recent filings — sizeable insider selling can sap sentiment ahead of an earnings‑driven re‑rating.

Broader market headwinds (confidence hit by the weakest Existing Home Sales in four years) amplified the sell‑off, pressuring cyclicals like travel and lodging platforms.

Airbnb Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $6,719,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,014,210.64. This represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $345,736.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 165,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,941.94. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,027,422 shares of company stock worth $127,060,208 over the last three months. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

