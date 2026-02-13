Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.16 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 7.18%.Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Himax Technologies updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.020-0.040 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Himax Technologies’ conference call:
- Q4 results: $203.1M revenue (+2% sequential), 30.4% gross margin, and $0.036 diluted ADS profit at the high end of guidance.
- Strong product momentum in automotive and non-driver segments — automotive driver sales rose ~10% QoQ, T-CON now contributes >10% of sales with leadership in automotive T‑CON, and automotive OLED on‑cell touch IC entered mass production.
- Strategic CPO partnership with FOCI targeting a Gen‑2 >6.4T solution for AI data centers; 2026 limited to validation/sample shipments but management expects potentially meaningful revenue (hundreds of millions) starting around 2027, subject to customer timing.
- Near-term outlook is cautious: Q1 2026 guidance calls for revenue down 2–6% sequentially, gross margin flat to slightly down, EPS of $0.02–$0.04, and expected double‑digit QoQ decline in automotive driver ICs due to seasonality and subsidy tapering.
- Liquidity picture: $286.2M cash and financial assets with Q4 operating cash inflow of $16.8M, but inventories rose to $152.7M and DSO remains elevated at 88 days.
Himax Technologies Trading Up 0.5%
Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 219,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,703. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Himax Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.
More Himax Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Himax Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue slightly beat Street expectations and EPS met estimates; management highlighted strong automotive end-market growth, which supports upside potential in higher-margin segments. Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Automotive Growth Amidst …
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcripts are available (slides and transcript) for investors to parse product-level and customer commentary; these may clarify timing of automotive orders and inventory normalization. Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Management set Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.02–$0.04 and revenue guidance implying a 2%–6% QoQ decline (guide sits at/below consensus), and Q4 showed inventories increased—these items raise near-term growth and margin uncertainty and explain caution among traders. Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results; Provides First Quarter 2026 Guidance
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax’s solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.
In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.
