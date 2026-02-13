Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18), FiscalAI reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Warrior Met Coal's conference call:

Blue Creek longwall started eight months early, on budget, and funded from operations , delivering a smooth ramp with a ~1.5M short‑ton quarterly run rate and 881k tons sold in Q4 primarily into Asia.

, delivering a smooth ramp with a ~1.5M short‑ton quarterly run rate and 881k tons sold in Q4 primarily into Asia. Warrior achieved record 2025 volumes (sales 9.6M st, production 10.2M st) and Q4 sales of 2.9M st, helping cash cost per ton fall to ~ $94 FOB in Q4 and driving adjusted EBITDA of $93M (up 75% YoY).

The company finished Q4 with strong liquidity (~$484M available, including $300M cash) and reported Q4 net income of $23M ($0.44/sh), positioning management to begin returning capital to shareholders when market visibility allows.

2026 guidance assumes >30% higher sales and >20% higher production, ~90% of midpoint sales contracted and a PLV price range of $185–$215, while forecasting H1 free cash flow negative (H2 positive) and $50–$75M of remaining Blue Creek CapEx in Q1.

Management flagged persistent market risk and price volatility — a weakening East Coast HVA relativity (≈65%), Q4 gross price realization of 75%, elevated freight/royalty expense, 1.6M st year‑end inventory and a potential >$50M working capital build — all of which could pressure near‑term cash flow and realizations.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE HCC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.58. The stock had a trading volume of 236,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $10,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,509,496.73. The trade was a 25.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,000. This represents a 12.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Warrior Met Coal this week:

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

