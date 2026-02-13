Fartcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $185.09 Million (FARTCOIN)

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Fartcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fartcoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Fartcoin has a total market cap of $185.09 million and approximately $36.85 million worth of Fartcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fartcoin

Fartcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Fartcoin’s official Twitter account is @fartcoinofsol. Fartcoin’s official website is fart.dev.

Buying and Selling Fartcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Fartcoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,998,256 in circulation. The last known price of Fartcoin is 0.17828456 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 547 active market(s) with $37,104,364.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fart.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fartcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fartcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fartcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

