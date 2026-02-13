Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2026 – Las Vegas Sands was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/30/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Las Vegas Sands was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/29/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $67.50 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2026 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Seaport Research Partners from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/27/2025 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Las Vegas Sands had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 77,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $5,269,071.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,333,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,407,273.96. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irwin Chafetz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,402.24. This trade represents a 29.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,082,053 shares of company stock valued at $207,130,199 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

