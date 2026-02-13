Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Foremost Clean Energy Stock Up 7.3%

NASDAQ:FMST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 86,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,318. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 6.33. Foremost Clean Energy has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Foremost Clean Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Foremost Clean Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foremost Clean Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foremost Clean Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foremost Clean Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Foremost Clean Energy during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Foremost Clean Energy by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Foremost Clean Energy in the third quarter valued at $172,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foremost Clean Energy Company Profile

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on July 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

