Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $292.42, but opened at $251.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $261.01, with a volume of 350,825 shares.
The medical research company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.06). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Bio-Rad Laboratories News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Bio-Rad Laboratories this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a 2026 plan focused on margin expansion and operational improvements, and guided to 0.5%–1.5% revenue growth — a signal that management expects profitability gains even with slow top‑line growth. Bio-Rad outlines 2026 margin expansion and 0.5%-1.5% revenue growth guidance
- Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance is essentially in line with consensus (~$2.6B), reducing the risk of a down‑side surprise to revenue next year if execution on cost/efficiency initiatives holds. Bio-Rad Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue rose 3.9% year‑over‑year to $693.2M — a modest beat/near‑match to street expectations that shows ongoing demand but limited acceleration. MarketBeat earnings summary and materials
- Neutral Sentiment: Management released the earnings slide deck and full call transcript — useful for investors who want details on product mix, margin initiatives, and timing of cost savings. Q4 results slide deck
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus: $2.51 reported vs. $2.57 expected, and EPS declined vs. prior‑year $2.90 — a clear near‑term profit weakness that pressured the stock. Bio-Rad Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was negative: several outlets report shares tumbled after the print and commentary, reflecting investor concern over slowing growth and margin timing. Bio-Rad shares tumble as Q4 earnings miss expectations
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 52.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 11.7%
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.79.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.
Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.
