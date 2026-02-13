Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $292.42, but opened at $251.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $261.01, with a volume of 350,825 shares.

The medical research company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.06). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 52.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

