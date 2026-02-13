Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $260.00. The stock had previously closed at $227.24, but opened at $212.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Expedia Group shares last traded at $216.5040, with a volume of 1,436,522 shares trading hands.
EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.26.
View Our Latest Analysis on EXPE
Insider Transactions at Expedia Group
Key Stories Impacting Expedia Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS and revenue topped consensus, with double‑digit revenue growth and B2B strength that supports longer‑term revenue mix improvement. Expedia Group Q4 earnings & transcript (MarketBeat)
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑level topline guidance and flagged stronger 2026 gross bookings driven by business clients, which could support upside to revenue and margins if corporate travel demand sustains. Expedia forecasts upbeat 2026 bookings (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a 20% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.48 — a cash return boost that many income‑oriented investors will view favorably. Expedia raises dividend (TipRanks)
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a Buy and set a $330 price target, signaling confidence in upside from recovery and B2B execution. BTIG buy rating and $330 PT (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Management is actively addressing AI/agentic commerce disruption — positioning Expedia to capture trip demand routed through AI assistants, which is strategic but longer‑term in impact. Expedia embraces agentic commerce (PYMNTS)
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript is available for details — useful for investors parsing margin commentary, incentive spend and B2B cadence. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript (Seeking Alpha)
- Negative Sentiment: Soft margin guidance and caution on near‑term profitability spooked the market — Barron’s highlights that management’s margin outlook weighed on shares, driving today’s decline. Expedia falls after soft margin guidance (Barron’s)
- Negative Sentiment: Pre‑market headlines and momentum sellers pushed the stock lower despite the beat — Benzinga flagged EXPE among names moving down in pre‑market trade. Expedia moves lower in pre-market (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its price target to $260 and held a “Hold” rating, signaling valuation caution and tempering some of the post‑earnings enthusiasm. TD Cowen hold & lower PT (TipRanks)
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Expedia Group Stock Down 5.4%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Expedia Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.
Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Expedia Group
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.