Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $260.00. The stock had previously closed at $227.24, but opened at $212.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Expedia Group shares last traded at $216.5040, with a volume of 1,436,522 shares trading hands.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.26.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,328. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

