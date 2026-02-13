MetisDAO Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $3.62 or 0.00005247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000074 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,299,234 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is www.metis.io/blog. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The Reddit community for MetisDAO is https://reddit.com/r/metis_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,299,234.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 3.42965143 USD and is down -7.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $3,693,998.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

