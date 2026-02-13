Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Pudgy Penguins has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pudgy Penguins has a market capitalization of $416.09 million and approximately $84.89 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pudgy Penguins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,929.30 or 0.97047449 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pudgy Penguins Token Profile

Pudgy Penguins launched on December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 76,724,221,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. The official message board for Pudgy Penguins is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins. The Reddit community for Pudgy Penguins is https://reddit.com/r/pudgypenguins. The official website for Pudgy Penguins is www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com.

Pudgy Penguins Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 76,724,221,264.3 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.00616383 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 477 active market(s) with $114,591,392.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pudgy Penguins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pudgy Penguins using one of the exchanges listed above.

