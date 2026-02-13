Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Wabash National has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Wabash National has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,509. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $470.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.16). Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 13.71%.The company had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 515.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is a leading designer and manufacturer of transportation equipment and supply chain solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes dry freight van trailers, refrigerated vans, tank trailers, platform trailers, flatbeds and composite bodies. Wabash National also offers railcar products and modular building solutions, serving customers in a wide range of end markets such as food and beverage, chemicals, agriculture, waste management and construction.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National has built a reputation for innovation in lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes and telematics integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.