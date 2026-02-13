Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

OLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Natl Bk Canada raised Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.83.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLA

Orla Mining Price Performance

Orla Mining stock opened at C$21.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.23. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$9.44 and a 12 month high of C$27.22. The company has a market cap of C$7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$382.88 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Mann sold 15,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$291,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 205,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,783,904.80. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. Also, insider Paul Schmidt sold 2,552 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.44, for a total transaction of C$44,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,950.08. The trade was a 24.00% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 77,828 shares of company stock worth $1,376,992 in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.